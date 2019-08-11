— When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 7.

— What happened: The board discussed the need for written agreements with property owners before the alteration of any features in state road right of ways.

— Background: Board Chairman Ray Marvin said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation requires the municipality to take ownership of any features in a right of way if those features are altered. An example would be installing a drain pipe under a driveway at the entrance to the road.

— Why it’s important: Rather than be responsible for work on private property, the township wants signed agreements for the property owner to take responsibility for the pipe or other feature, rather than the township.

— What happens next: Going forward, a signed agreement will be required before a permit application to do work in the right of way is submitted to PennDOT.

— The cost: The measure is designed to save the township from future costs when new features need maintenance, repair or replacement.

— Other happenings: The board discussed road projects for the remainder of this year, agreeing to blacktop Hollow and Drywells roads where drainage pipes have already been installed, as well as limited line painting with a total cost for the projects estimated at $14,500.