When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: The board adopted the 2022 budget in the amount of $854,470. Bart Township’s real estate tax rate will remain .475 mills.

What it means: Residents will pay $47.50 on a property assessed at $100,000.

Grants: The township has been awarded a $250,000 Department of Community & Economic Development grant. Funds from the grant dedicated for greenways, trails and recreation will be used to redeck bridges at two stream crossings along the Enola Low Grade Trail at Nickle Mines Run and Meeting House Run.

American Rescue Plan Act: Rules are still unclear for how the township’s $330,000 in federal funds can be used. The township has expressed an intent to reimburse Bart Fire Company up to $175,000 for lost revenues they have documented due to COVID-19.

Request: Southern End Community Association (SECA) has also asked for some of this federal money, but there was no specific amount requested. The supervisors tabled the request pending additional information, such as how many residents of Bart Township use SECA facilities and programs.

Other happenings: The board voted to increase the fee to submit small stormwater management plans from the current $600 to $800 at the beginning of the new year.

What happens next: The board has canceled its Dec. 15 meeting and will reorganize Monday, Jan. 3. This was the final meeting for supervisor Chris Unger, who did not run for reelection.

Quotable: “I appreciate the way the township runs. It’s enjoyable to work with people who work together.” Unger said.