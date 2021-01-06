When: Bart Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 4.

Reorganization: Ray Marvin remains chair, with Ed Weidman continuing as vice chair. There were no changes to appointed positions however salaries were raised for township employees.

The cost: The township secretary salary was raised from $18.74 to $19.25 per hour while the roadmaster’s salary was increased from $22.75 to $23.75 and the road worker’s wage was increased from $17.50 to $18.

What happens next: Township meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month through the remainder of the year. There will also be quarterly meetings March 17, June 16, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15 at 11:45 a.m. The March and October meetings will include road tours, plus October will be the budget preparation meeting.

Other happenings: Marvin reported that income levels within the township make it possible to apply for a Redevelopment Authority grant to make repairs to Gibbles Hill Road. Applications will be available soon.

Quotable: “It doesn’t appear there would be any reason we would not qualify,” Marvin said.