When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: The board voted to send a letter of support to the county commissioners on behalf of Upward Broadband.

Background: Upward Broadband is submitting an application to the commissioners for funding from American Rescue Plan Act money to expand broadband service throughout the county, reaching areas that are currently underserved.

Why it’s important: The company has traveled to municipalities asking for support from areas that could benefit from their expanded service. They are also asking for local financial support that would lessen the amount of the county grant award.

The cost: The total cost of the project is estimated at $2.8 million. Upward Broadband’s share of that would be $564,000. Any financial commitment from municipalities would be used to reduce the size of the county’s grant.

What happens next: While the supervisors are sending a letter of support, they are not making any financial commitment to the project.

Other happenings: The township is investigating options for shredding services. Last November the board approved the destruction of old documents.