When: Bart supervisors meeting, May 6.

What happened: Supervisors discussed the progress of repairs to the Furnace Road bridge.

Background: The board had opted to do a structural reconstruction of the bridge deck rather than a full replacement.

Update: Supervisor and road master Ed Weidman plans to pour the concrete deck on May 11. He expects the bridge to be open by June.

Quotable: “We’ve moved along really rapidly,” Weidman said.

The cost: The original cost estimate for replacing the bridge was about $190,000. By doing a repair instead of a replacement and using local labor and businesses, the job is expected to come in at under $60,000.

What happens next: The bridge will continue to be closed for several weeks to give the cement time to cure. During that time the road crew will do general maintenance to Furnace Road while it is still closed to through traffic.

Other happenings: The supervisors passed a motion to authorize Weidman to sign a document in support of the Bart Fire Company’s purchase of a new 2020 Pierce pumper, costing $773,000. The township does not take on any financial obligation for the purchase.