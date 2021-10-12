When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Township supervisors are willing to give a one-year time extension to a property owner to resolve zoning and land-use issues with a newly purchased site on Hayti Road, but they are not allowing a change in use at this time.

Background: The 3.1-acre property that recently changed hands contains two separate houses and barns. At the time of purchase the new owners did not realize the second home was approved as a Dawdi Haus — a small house next to the main house for grandparents in Amish culture — with the stipulation that it be removed when the designated resident moved out. An application has been made to the zoning hearing board to approve use of the house as an Airbnb, but the current status of the property is an obstacle. To change the house to an independent separate residence, a new sewer system would need to be approved.

Why it’s important: The board recognizes there are other instances of Dawdi flats where the use has changed or they have not been removed after the residents are gone.

Quotable: “This is a big issue. There may be more Dawdi flat issues in Bart Township than we realize,” Supervisor Ray Marvin said.

What happens next: The time extension from the board provides an opportunity to go through the perk testing and approval process for a new septic system.

Other happenings: The township is following Lancaster County recommendations to designate Oct. 29 as trick-or-treat night.