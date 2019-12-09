When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 4.
What happened: Supervisors adopted the 2020 budget as advertised with expenditures of $726,280.
The cost: No tax increase is needed for the coming year. The township tax rate will remain at 0.475 mills.
Traffic: The board approved a request to install a traffic sign warning of caution for an autistic child for Jasper Avenue. Also, the board is preparing to vote on codification of traffic ordinances, which will address speed limits, parking restrictions and other traffic rules. A vote is expected in January.
Quotable: “It’s putting it all in one place,” Chairman Ray Marvin said.
Zoning: The supervisors opposed an application to extend Saturday hours at GT Hydraulic Repairs on Mine Road. Board members felt the business’s operators should stick to the hours proposed in the original application. The request also asks permission to do emergency repair work outside regular hours and increase parking for vehicles awaiting service to 10 spaces. The council’s recommendation will be passed to the Zoning Hearing Board, which makes the final decision.
What happens next: The board will hold a reorganization meeting for 2020 on Monday, Jan. 6, followed by their regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 8.