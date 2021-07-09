When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, July 7.

What happened: Township supervisors delayed enforcement of a zoning violation at 1157 Georgetown Road until August to allow time for Jonas Stoltzfus to present a new design for his fertilizer business.

Background: The use of the property was allowed by a Zoning Hearing Board ruling, but with several conditions including limitations on outdoor storage. A later application to expand the business was denied. A violation was issued earlier this year, but supervisors delayed enforcement pending a new zoning hearing. The township also required that all storage be behind the front building line on the property, the site be cleaned of trash every day, no forklifts be used on the roads, and no trucks may back in to the property from the road.

Why it’s important: Although Stoltzfus has complied with the conditions, no new zoning hearing has been scheduled and the original violations still exist. The extension gives time for Stoltzfus to engage an architectural engineering firm to propose an alternate layout for the business if possible.

Quotable: “The location is the problem. It’s a difficult spot,” supervisor Ed Weidman said.

What happens next: The issue will come back to the board at their Aug. 4 meeting.

Other happenings: Work on the Enola Low Grade Trail in Bart Township remains on hold awaiting permit approval for restoration of the drainage system along the former railroad corridor.