When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, May 5.

What happened: The board voted to delay enforcement of a zoning violation citation against Jonas Stoltzfus property at 1157 Georgetown Road.

Background: In 2018 the township Zoning Hearing Board granted Stoltzfus permission to use the property for fertilizer mixing and retail sales. There were several conditions in the decision including limitations on outside storage. The successful business has grown larger than expected, and Stoltzfus was cited for violating the outdoor storage limits. The supervisors also noted complaints about tractor trailers backing into the property, trash littering the area, and forklifts being driven up and down the street.

Why it’s important: Stoltzfus attended the board meeting to ask for relief, and wanted to know if there is any way he could continue the business as is. The board said he would need a new variance to address the issue. The board agreed to delay action on the citation until after July 1, the next possible hearing date, with the condition that Stoltzfus clean up trash daily, keep the forklifts off the roads, and move all outdoor storage at the property behind the front edge of the house.

What happens next: The supervisors indicated that if there are violations of the new agreement, or if the Zoning Hearing Board turns down the variance application, they will immediately begin enforcement of the citation.

Quotable: “If it does not get a favorable decision (July 1), the township will reissue the citation the next day,” supervisor Chairman Ray Marvin said.