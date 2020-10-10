When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.

What happened: Supervisors said they might close a portion of Gibble Hill Road unless residents convince them otherwise.

Background: The section of Gibble Hill Road between Heyberger and Lamparter roads is in very poor condition. A large pipe under the road surface acts as a bridge over the creek. The pipe is exposed in places and parts of the blacktop have washed away. Only two properties front that section of road and both have other access.

Why it’s important: The board has concerns about the safety of the road, particularly with the coming winter weather.

Quotable: “You’d have some real good safety reasons to close it at this point,” Supervisor Ray Marvin said.

The Cost: In 2017 an estimate to replace the pipe was around $300,000. A second quote with township crews doing the work was $170,000. Permanently closing the road would involve advertising and legal fees.

What happens next: Officials will discuss the issue again at the Nov. 4 board meeting, hear any concerns and possibly begin the process of closing the road.