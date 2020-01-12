When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 8.
What happened: Supervisors approved a new fee schedule for zoning, subdivision and stormwater permits, including increased escrow amounts in some cases. Fees are now listed all in one location, where they can be easily found.
Quotable: “We’re incurring a lot more costs. My goal was to try to reclaim some of the attorney costs,” Supervisor Ray Marvin said.
Reorganization: Marvin was reappointed as chairman and Ed Weidman as vice chairman. Christopher Unger is the other supervisor. Josele Cleary was appointed township solicitor, replacing Ken Shirk.