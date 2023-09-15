When: Bart supervisors meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Several residents requested lowering the speed limit on Valley Road (Route 372) between Lamparter Road and Georgetown Road. They are especially concerned about children walking to the Amish school along that road.

Background: In the early morning hours of July 21, four horses that had gotten loose were struck on the road by three vehicles, causing significant damage.

More: Because it is a state road, the township cannot change the speed, but the supervisors can ask for a traffic study.

What’s next: The township will draft a request to the state Department of Transportation, which will be sent along with a letter from residents. Residents were also advised to contact their state representatives and ask for their support.

Other happenings: Supervisor Ed Weidman was authorized to come into the township office four hours a week to work with Secretary Cathy Snyder to go through files and dispose of outdated documents. The second-class township code outlines which documents must be permanently retained and which can be destroyed.