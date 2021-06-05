When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, June 2.

What happened: The supervisors acknowledged a check for $9,030 collected by residents in a freewill offering and thanked them for the gift that paved the way for the reopening the Gibble Hill Road bridge.

Why it’s important: After suggesting the road be permanently closed and abandoned, the supervisors discovered it was an important route for the local Amish community. After reconsidering the situation, the township opted to have their road crew repair the pipe and restore the road surface. That work was completed last month.

Background: The supervisors closed Gibble Hill Road when the pipe under the road had deteriorated to the point where it was feared it would fail. Originally, the township planned to replace the pipe with a culvert that would carry the stream water under the road, even in rain storms. Bids for the project were rejected when the price was far in excess of estimates. As the road continued to decline, it was closed to traffic.

The cost: Bart Township’s cost for the work was $13,725, before the gift money. Supervisor Ray Marvin read a letter from the community members, thanking Bart Township for help in repairing and reopening the road.

Quotable: “This really reinforces to me that this is a great township. There was a challenge that needed to be dealt with. This is a great place to live and this is pretty amazing,” Marvin said.

Other happenings: The board passed a resolution to apply for a $250,000 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant to be used for redecking the Nickel Mines Run and Meetinghouse Creek trail bridges.