When: Bart board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Eden Township stipulating that each township will provide stormwater improvements to its portion of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail.

Background: Bart Township applied for the latest grants to make improvements to the trail, but the funds are being used for drainage issues in both Bart and Eden.

Why it’s important: The agreement formalizes the working agreement between municipalities and makes each municipality responsible for its section of the trail.

What’s next: The township solicitor will review the agreement before it is signed. A design for the new trailhead parking area at Lamparter Road is now complete. Officials will see if there are any timbers worth harvesting prior to clearing the one-acre area.

Speed limit: The board adopted an ordinance lowering the speed limit on Vintage Road to 45 mph.

Office staff: At the board’s April meeting, a motion was made to hire part-time office staff at a rate of $16 per hour. No action has been taken yet. A plan outlining that person’s duties will be developed.