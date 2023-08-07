Trailin' a work in progress

The Bart Township information kiosk along the Enola Low Grade Trail. (Todd B. Spidle/Sunday News)

When: Bart board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Eden Township stipulating that each township will provide stormwater improvements to its portion of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail.

Background: Bart Township applied for the latest grants to make improvements to the trail, but the funds are being used for drainage issues in both Bart and Eden.

Bart Twp. to seek matching funds from county for trail

Why it’s important: The agreement formalizes the working agreement between municipalities and makes each municipality responsible for its section of the trail.

What’s next: The township solicitor will review the agreement before it is signed. A design for the new trailhead parking area at Lamparter Road is now complete. Officials will see if there are any timbers worth harvesting prior to clearing the one-acre area.

Speed limit: The board adopted an ordinance lowering the speed limit on Vintage Road to 45 mph.

Office staff: At the board’s April meeting, a motion was made to hire part-time office staff at a rate of $16 per hour. No action has been taken yet. A plan outlining that person’s duties will be developed.

Veteran Bart Twp. firefighters share why they're still answering the call

