When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: The board heard complaints about barking dogs in the Mount Pleasant Road area.

Background: An ordinance was adopted in 2019 that addresses noise and barking dogs. At the time, the township did not realize they needed to appoint an individual to respond to complaints and issue violations.

Why it’s important: The township zoning officer has begun examining the noise complaints as well as potential violations for the number of animals on the property and unpermitted structures.

What happens next: The zoning officer will proceed as he can, but it may take action by the board to appoint someone to enforce the barking ordinance.

Quotable: “Our biggest problem is the enforcement of it,” Township Manager Michele Neckermann said.