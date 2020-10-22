When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: Sgt. Preston Gentzler has been named Officer of the Year by the Bareville, Leola, Leacock Lions Club.

Background: Every year the club bestows the honor upon a member of the police department. The recipient is chosen by a vote of his or her peers. Gentzler has been with the department for 18 years. He is a graduate of Ephrata High School, Penn State University and HACC’s Police Academy. He spent three years as the department’s first school resource officer in the Conestoga Valley School District. He is a sworn special federal officer with the FBI. In that role he is able to bridge the gap between local municipal police and federal local investigations. Last year, he was the lead investigator in over 55 cases.

Milestone recognitions: Two officers were recognized by police Chief Stephen Zerbe for their years of service. Nathan Westerman, who has been with the department since 1997, was recognized for 25 years of service and detective Joe Edgell was recognized for 30 years of service.