When: Hempfield school board reorganization meeting and regular board meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: The board met for their annual reorganization meeting where a school board president and vice president are elected for a one-year term. Board member Dylan Bard is taking over for Grant Keener as Hempfield’s school board president, effective immediately. Bard has been serving on the school board since 2019, and this is the first time he is stepping into the role as board president. He received 5 out of 9 votes. Linda Johnston is replacing Patrick Wagner as vice president, after also receiving 5 votes.

The voting process: Bard was nominated by Charles Merris. Michael Donato nominated Keener, former board president, a role he served in for one year. He received four votes. Keener nominated Wagner as vice president, and Justin Wolgemuth nominated Johnston. A ballot was handed out to all board members. Once filled out, it was picked up by Mark Brooks, school board secretary/chief of financial and operations officer, who tallied the votes and announced the winner. After the meeting, Bard said he is excited about the opportunity to take the position.

Public comment: Hempfield resident Daniel White was the only one in the room, board members included, addressing the change in leadership during the meeting. Before speaking to the board about the upcoming budget and asking them not to increase taxes, he said: “I’d like to start off by saying thank you, Grant Keener and Patrick Wagner for serving last year. Welcome, Dylan Bard and Linda Johnson. I look forward to your services.”

HVAC updates: The board approved a contract with Trane to purchase replacement HVAC water source heat pumps for Mountville and Rohrerstown elementary schools, costing a total of $2.2 million for the equipment. The upgrades will be funded by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds as well as capital projects.

Wrestling team: During the last buildings, grounds, and finance committee meeting, the board gave the approval to establish a district girls wrestling program and team starting next school year. The winter and spring season will be used to prepare by recruiting, securing opportunities to attend tournaments and/or wrestling events, order uniforms, hire a coach and more.

Meeting dates: In 2023, Hempfield school board will continue to meet for their regular meetings the first Tuesday of each month. They will not have committee of the whole meetings, a change the board adopted in 2022.

What’s next: The board will meet for their next regular board meeting Jan. 10 in the district administration building.