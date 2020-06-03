In May, Wrightsville Borough Council suspended the open container ordinance in the York County town to boost business for restaurants and taverns shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Burning Bridge Tavern, it’s going so well that crowds are gathering outside, bands are performing and people are spilling into the street. Council’s solution: a 3-2 vote on June 1 to approve closing Front Street at Hellam Street to traffic on Friday and Saturday nights. Council member Larry Kirkessner was absent.

“In the interest of public safety, it might be a good idea if we closed that section of the street,” council President Eric J. White said. “People have been penned up for two months.’

Council members Michael Gromling and Rick McDonald voted against the measure. Gromling said during the meeting he isn’t opposed to the relaxed open container law, “but what’s happening now is unacceptable.”

In an email after the meeting, he said: “I don’t believe closing the street fixes most of the concerns; people will still congregate on other streets. I believe using a parking area would be more controllable.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Two residents criticized the relaxed open container law at the meeting, complaining about the crowds, people in the street, loud music and public urination. Also, people weren’t practicing social distancing or wearing masks.

“I don’t have a problem with people sitting on their porch having a beer,” Sandi Dosch said, but the crowds are “disgusting.”

On Facebook, council member Don Bair said after the meeting the Burning Bridge will provide portable toilets and limit music to one-piece bands.

White said in an email after the meeting there’s a “very small minority objecting to what we’re doing.”

“As the rest of the country erupts in violence and looting, a few people here seem to be upset about people peacefully enjoying dinner and a beer with a little entertainment,” he said. “After the long COVID lockdown, this is a welcome relief.”