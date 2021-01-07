When: Lancaster Township Supervisors virtual meeting Jan. 4.

What happened: The annual reorganization meeting addressed the election of board officers and appointments and reappointments to various township and county bodies.

Election of board officers: The officers for 2021 are: Benjamin Bamford, chair; Iber Guerrero Lopez, vice chair; Steven Elliot, treasurer; William Laudien, secretary; and Thomas Daniels, assistant secretary.

Appointments for 2021: Special appointments include: Nikolaus & Hohenadel as solicitor; Fulton Bank as depository; Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office as tax collector to collect municipal and county real estate taxes; SEK CPAs & Advisors to perform the 2020 audit; Solanco Engineering Associates as sewage enforcement officer; ARRO Consulting Inc. as alternate sewage enforcement officer; Kevin Hertzog as building code inspector; and Rettew as township engineer, on an as-needed basis only.

Administration changes for 2021: Laudien, the township manager, reported that an ad hoc township Parks and Recreation Committee will be established with members to be named in the future. He said the township Public Works Department is being reorganized with positions being redefined and Mike Hamlin will named director and Devin Groff supervisor.

Christmas tree collection: Free curbside collection of real Christmas trees will take place during the week of Jan. 11-14 on regular collection days. It is for real trees only; all decorations must be removed and tree bags are not allowed. Artificial trees require a $4 service tag. After collection days, trees will require a $4 service tag. Drop off of real Christmas trees at the woody waste facility is available through Jan. 14, dawn to dusk, in the designated area only. Service is for township residents only.