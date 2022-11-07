When: Conestoga Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Public comments dominated the meeting, including those from two former supervisors. At the heart of commentary was the Nov. 8 ballot question to move from a board of three supervisors to a board of five.

Background: Last month, the board appointed Ron Wagner to fill the seat of Eric Doman, whose letter of resignation was read at the September meeting. Doman stepped down to take care of personal business in another state.

Why it's important: Several residents complained that chairman John Berry and supervisor Bob Hershey Jr. appointed Wagner — Hershey’s stepfather — without considering other qualified individuals.

Some residents now say they need two new supervisors to keep an eye on three.

In a phone call on Nov. 3, resident Robert Banzhof said some things are “just getting covered up” by the current board, including Hershey’s plans to develop a high-traffic “fun farm” attraction at his property on Sand Hill Road.

Transparency: Former board member Bill Rankin and former chairman Craig Eshleman said residents are dissatisfied with the current level of transparency. Rankin noted the lack of detail in the monthly agenda and discussed the difficulty to view financial documents without a Right-to-Know request. Resident Carole Clancy asked supervisors to “please be more transparent” after asking about whether properties underwent zoning changes. Banzhof said a five-member board “is truly what we need at this point in time.” Resident Doris Warfel disagreed, saying the two additional supervisors would create more work and possibly a need for a full-time secretary. Warfel remarked the last secretary quit earlier this year “because she was afraid.”

Other public comments: Donna Eshleman criticized township accountant Terry Shepps, saying he promised to put financial statements online. Secretary Jennifer Walters agreed to follow up with Shepps, who was not present on Nov. 1, as to why numbers can't be viewed online.

Quotable: “There is no discrepancy with funds," Berry stated. “The township is in very good shape. I don't know what else we can do."

Budget: The board adopted the 2022 budget, as previously discussed. The $1,012,951.00 spending plan calls for no tax increase.

Halloween: Clancy expressed disappointment that Main Street was not closed during trick-or-treating, despite prior safety concerns. Berry responded the township didn’t have permission to do so.

Historical society: Robin Maguire said the Conestoga Area Historical Society could not get internet service from the former Conestoga Township Pool. The board referred Maguire to an official at the pool, which is now under private ownership.

Other happenings: Berry encouraged residents to check out the Martic Forge Trestle Bridge, connecting Martic and Conestoga townships. The bridge was rebuilt using $3.2 million in grant money after being destroyed by arson four years ago.

What’s next: The next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the township office at 3959 Main St., Conestoga.