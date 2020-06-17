When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, June 15.

What happened: The board welcomed eight members of the local youth baseball league, who requested that the township reopen its baseball fields.

Why it matters: The township made a decision to close its parks, playgrounds and athletic fields in March over coronavirus concerns. Because of the governor’s order that outdoor recreational areas must remain closed until Lancaster County enters the green phase, these facilities will not reopen to the public until further notice, said board Chairman Frank Howe.

Quotable: "Organized team sports aren’t allowed to be played right now,” Howe said. “When we go green, you can play ball.”