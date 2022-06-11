When: Council meeting, June 7.

What happened: Borough Council publicly received the results of its 2021 audit with a warning. The independent accountant who presented the report noted the municipality consistently is reducing its cash position by spending down its capital fund. However, Columbia officials mentioned unique circumstances they say mitigates the decline.

More info: The borough’s cash assets were $2.9 million at the end of 2021, down $1.8 million since 2020. This result continues a four-year trend of declining cash balances, said Michael L. Reiner, CPA with Sager, Swisher & Co. “That is concerning,” Reiner told council members. The borough’s capital fund pays for projects that could include buildings and roads. A separate general fund pays for running the municipality.

Quotable: “The money we’ve been spending from the capital fund is for borough improvements,” Council President Heather Zink said after the meeting. In addition, the borough has returned money to its general fund for the past two years after the money wasn’t spent, Zink said.

More responses: The borough is waiting for $1.34 million in federal grant money tied to Columbia’s Market House, Mayor Leo Lutz pointed out. In addition, Mark Stivers, borough manager, mentioned the $1.5 million price council paid for the McGinness Airport property. The borough plans to develop 58 acres into a technological business park and then sell it. Also, council members plan to hire a full-time Market House manager who will help promote the space for events to bring in money, Stivers said after the meeting.

Fire grant: Fire Chief Scott Ryno asked council for about $25,000 out of fire department money controlled by council in order to apply for a Lancaster County grant that offers pandemic money to fire departments and EMS services. Ryno said the department would use any grant funds to refurbish the department’s social hall. The application requires the fire department to use its own money when applying for the grant. Ryno said the department would come up with some money in addition to anything borough council may authorize. The chief noted that the department raises funds by holding Bingo in the social hall and also rents out the space for events. Money collected goes toward paying the loan on two fire trucks.

Resource officer: Police Chief Jack Brommer and Ashley Rizzo, Columbia Borough School District superintendent, asked council to pay one-third of the salary for a community resource officer who would work for the district during school and then work for the police department during summer break. A community resource officer, who receives training but is not a police officer, would earn $80,000 a year, compared to a police officer, who would earn $121,000 a year. The community officer would carry a firearm after training and would monitor and help students. The police department is experiencing staffing issues that limit its ability to provide a fully-fledged officer to the school district right now.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. June 14, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.