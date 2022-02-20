When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: The board approved the 2021 auditor’s report for advertisement.

2021 financial statement: The report, compiled by White, Rudy & Co. detailed the township’s general fund revenues and expenses, and reviewed their internal controls. It stated the 2021 revenues were $5.2 million, while the budgeted revenues were $4 million; the 2021 expenses were $3.55 million, while the budgeted expenses were $3.6 million. The audit found that the township’s internal controls regarding their finances were impeccably managed. The auditing company typically issues a management letter detailing how a municipality can improve their practices, but this letter was not necessary for West Donegal.

Quotable: “For a small township, you guys are . Township officials and employees are reviewing invoices and checks, and reviewing bank reconciliations” said Shawn Carl, of White, Rudy & Co. Township Manager John Yoder said the credit went to office manager Jennifer Rabuck.

Quarry update: During public comment, West Donegal resident Monika Noll asked the board for an update on the proposed quarry expansion in Rheems Village. Zoning/code enforcement officer Bethany Spitler said that the R.E. Pierson quarry will present its case to the planning commission at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

Fire and EMS Commission: The board approved the appointment of Ena Marie Banks to the township Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commission. This appointment comes in response to the previous resident member’s resignation, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: After Banks’ vote of approval, the board unanimously voted to keep the Fire and EMS Commission operating as is, without amending its makeup or procedures as suggested by Robert Ricedorf — historically concerned citizen, and former Rheems firefighter. This commission was established in the township in 2015 and will meet for the first time since before the pandemic in 2022.