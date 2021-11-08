When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Business manager Chris Johnston provided final numbers for the 2020–21 financial audit results, which showed expenses coming in $3 million under the $94.4 million budget and revenues $4.5 million higher than the budgeted $90.45 million.

Behind the numbers: The lower expenses are largely due to lower-than-expected operating expenses — more than half of the savings are in health care expenses because school staff received fewer medical services due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Meanwhile, higher revenues are due to factors like higher-than-expected tax revenue and state funding. The district plans to move $3 million of the savings to its capital reserve fund and $553,055 to its fund balance.

Committed funds: Johnston also presented the district's plan to commit $13.9 million of the $20.8 million unassigned funds in its fund balance. The funds will be assigned to the COVID-19 budget gaps for 2021-22 and 2022-23 ($4.3 million total); technology replacements ($1.5 million); and planned future facilities repairs ($8 million).

Girls wrestling team: Athletic director Stephen Kramer proposed forming an official girls wrestling team. Currently, girls can wrestle on the boys team; however, Kramer said overwhelmingly, high school girls “do not want to or do not feel comfortable wrestling boys and some parents and guardians will not allow their daughters to wrestle unless there is an official girls team.” The board will vote on forming a girls wrestling team at the Nov. 15 meeting.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Manor Middle School boardroom, 2950 Charlestown Road. Participants may watch remotely on the district’s YouTube page.