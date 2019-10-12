When: School board meeting, Oct. 10.
What happened: The 2018-19 school year was a good year financially for the Donegal School District. That was the bottom line according to Carl Hogan, of BBD, the Philadelphia-based accounting firm that performed the district’s annual financial audit. Hogan told the board the district outperformed its projected budget to the tune of $1.1 million.
Why it matters: The Pennsylvania School Code requires school districts to have financial statements audited annually by an independent certified public accountant. According to the state Department of Education, that audit provides an independent opinion that the district’s financial reports are “accurate and reliable.”
Background: Expenses in 2018-2019 were almost $1 million higher than anticipated, but that was offset by $2 million more in revenue than was projected in the budget. The increased revenue was due to a combination of higher than expected tax collections, favorable returns on investments, and the receipt of $700,000 in deferred state reimbursements for previous construction projects. Special education costs were the primary driver of the increased expenses. The district spent almost $650,000 more than was budgeted for special education.
Quotable: “Overall it was a smooth audit process with a good financial position for the school district,” Hogan told the board.
What’s next: The district will begin 2020-21 budget deliberations in December, when the board will decide if it intends to apply to the state for exceptions which would allow it to raise property taxes above the state-maximum without needing to hold a referendum. Historically, Donegal’s board has not pursued exceptions. Tax increases the last six years have been below that state limit.