When: Columbia school board meeting, March 5.
What happened: The district will consider use of baseline attendants at basketball games hosted by Columbia High School.
Why it matters: Lauren VonStetten, chair of the extracurricular committee, reported parental concerns over “nonstop” foot traffic at the Crimson Tide’s home basketball games. Because both bleachers in the high school gymnasium were built in close proximity to the basketball court, spectators regularly wander onto the court, causing either a referee stoppage or other safety issues. To solve this problem, the district will consider using baseline attendants to monitor and police spectators who enter or exit the stands during play.
What’s next: Superintendent Tom Strickler said staff will seek suitable volunteers to assume these positions. The district also could hire police officers to be attendants on a game-to-game basis, at a cost of $150 per officer, Stickler said.