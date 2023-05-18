When: Columbia school board meeting, April 20.

What happened: Classroom attendance has gone up this school year at three Columbia Borough schools and remained the same at the fourth, Superintendent Ashley Rizzo told board members.

More info: Park Elementary recorded 92% attendance, up from 91% in the 2021-22 school year. Columbia Middle School/Hill campus registered 91% attendance this year, up from 89% last year, while Columbia High School saw an increase from 85% in 2021-22 to 88% this year. Columbia Middle School/Taylor campus saw 92% of students attend school in both years.

Background: Administrators have tried to involve student families during mandatory attendance meetings with pupils. Families came to 246 out of 285, or 85%, of such gatherings.

Quotable: “We have worked really hard to get families to the table,” Rizzo said. “We hope to continue to maintain that progress.”

Preparing to graduate: Counselors and staff members continue to work with seniors to get them ready for graduation, Rizzo said. Students at risk now participate in an extra, smaller class that focuses on content and gives students time to complete assignments.

Juniors: Counselors and staff are creating a graduation preparation handbook for juniors to use over the summer.

Lancaster County Academy: The district will see no price increase next year for the five seats it purchased from the alternative education campus, Board President Charles Leader said. Tuition for each student will remain at $5,245.

Kindergarteners welcome: Teachers and staff welcomed 28 children to a program for prospective kindergarten students April 13 at Park Elementary. Rizzo, however, estimated that about 100 students are eligible to enroll. “We’re trying to get everyone registered,” she told board members.

IU budget: Board members voted to approve the district’s share of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13’s operating budget for the next school year. Columbia should pay about $5,000.

What’s next: The school board will hold a full board meeting at 6 p.m. May 18 at the district administration building, 200 N. Fifth St.