When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: Athletic Director Dina Henry presented the 2022-23 athletic budget that included the addition of junior high girls volleyball as a new sports program.

Background: Junior high girls volleyball has been a club sport at Conestoga Valley for 11 years. Board policy states that for a club sport to receive full financial support, the program needs to be in place for two years and must be a PIAA-sanctioned activity. There must also be an active program for that sport within the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Junior high girls volleyball meets the criteria and would cost $10,000 or less per year. Henry said there is a great demand for the sport in the district. In addition to financial support, another benefit for the team would be a full schedule with tournaments and championships, she said.

Board comments: President Idette Groff said the board has turned down this request in the past. She added that she is concerned with how quickly the district’s sports budget is increasing. “Especially considering for me at least, this (request) came out of nowhere,” she said. “I would rather see that stay as a club.” Board member Brad Dillman disagreed. “I think there’s value in seriously considering adding it to our supported programs,” he said.

What’s next: The board will vote on the request at the Feb. 22 meeting.

Substitute shortage: As part of an effort to attract and retain substitute teachers in the district, Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher presented an addendum to the Substitute Teacher Service contract that will raise their daily rate from $120 to $130. The board will vote on this via the Feb. 22 consent agenda.

Budget: The board passed a preliminary 2022-23 budget that includes $90 million in expenses and $86.9 million in revenue. Administrators will continue making changes and will present the final budget in May.

Calendar: Assistant to the Superintendent for Secondary Education Donovan Mann presented the 2022-23 calendar, with the first day of school on Aug. 24 and the last day of school on June 6.

Interim principals: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski announced that Taylor Alouisa, assistant principal at Smoketown and Fritz elementary schools, will serve as the interim principal at Smoketown until a replacement is found for Sally Bredeman, who is leaving March 3. Scott Ranck, a CV graduate and retired School District of Lancaster administrator, will serve as substitute assistant principal.