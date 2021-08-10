A winery asked South Coatesville Borough Council for help in protecting the crop at its new location in the borough at 318 Woodward Road during the Chester County borough’s meeting held in person and online July 27.

Council approved posting a letter from Penns Woods Winery on its website by a 3-2 vote. The winery is asking farms, municipalities, power companies and landscaping companies not to spray any plant growth regulators, herbicides and other chemicals that contain two, 4-D compounds — Di Camba and Pyradine — within a 4-mile radius of the vineyard.

Use of those chemicals poses a high risk of drift, the winery says, making vendor crops “sensitive.” Drift is the transfer of an herbicide in the air. Many common broadleaf herbicides easily affect vineyard crops. Vineyard manager Davide Creato wrote “this chemical draft can lead to complete loss of the vines leading to full economic loss.”

South Coatesville Borough Manager Allen Smith described the letter as "very specific" and it’s a “difference between a good harvest and a financial loss” for the winery. He added the borough supports Penns Woods’s economic plan and called it “economically positive.”

The Woodward Road location is one of two for the Chads Ford-based winery in the Coatesville area.

“We want to make sure as many people are aware of these compounds as possible as chemical drift that affects our vines is something we struggle with on a yearly basis,” Creato wrote.

Council President Montez Jones, and council members Bob Floyd and Thomas Roney voted yes, while Barbara Newsuan and Renee Carey abstained.

By placing the letter on the website, Jones said, “residents know where to go, and how to cooperate as neighbors with the business.”

Newsuan then expressed concerns about accessibility for senior citizens who may not have internet access, “claiming it may not reach everybody,” while Carey asked what is the allowable distance for residential use of pesticides in the borough for home gardens. She also asked borough officials to see if the winery had notified any other nearby municipalities.

Smith replied that Penns Woods is simply asking for people in municipalities within a 4-mile radius to refrain from using those certain pesticides in favor of helping him grow his plants. Jones responded to Carey by saying in the letter, the winery provided information for residents to contact them directly for further clarifications.

“They're just putting out there what could help them protect their investment,” Jones said.