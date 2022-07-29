Editors note: This story has been updated because an initial report from PennDOT indicating that the crash involved a horse and buggy was incorrect.

Four children died and six children were injured in York County after a tractor-hauled trailer they were riding in at a York County campground crashed, authorities said.

The driver of the tractor went off the road and flipped the tractor at approximately 11:15 a.m. at the Otter Creek campground along Route 425 in Lower Chanceford Township, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler, reported Pennlive.

PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said multiple helicopters were brought in to assist injured victims, It is unclear why the man lost control Shaeffler said to the news agency.

Route 425 is closed as of 12:30 p.m. Friday between Indian Steps Road and Lower River Road. No other information is currently available regarding the crash, the identities of the children, or other injuries.