When: Solanco school board meeting, Feb. 6.

What happened: Solanco Strong is an essential community resource that is helping families in need, said Tom Brackbill, president of Solanco Education Foundation, in his presentation to the school board.

Quotable: “A month before the pandemic hit, we got the idea of raising money to help families in need in the district. At that time there were 93 students identified as homeless in Solanco. We were shocked by that number,” Brackbill said.

Why it’s important: Brackbill explained the Solanco Strong program is a resource for student families that may need help with rent, utilities, repairs or other unexpected needs. It is a separate program within the Solanco Education Foundation that operates with separate funds.

Background: Solanco Education Foundation was formed to raise funds and assist the district with items beyond the normal school programs. The foundation has provided scholarships and grants to teachers for special activities.

The cost: Funding for Solanco Strong has come to the foundation from staff, retired staff, businesses and the community at large. When assistance is given, the foundation pays bills directly to meet a family’s needs. There are no direct payments to the individuals receiving assistance.

What happens next: Because government assistance programs have grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Solanco students identified as homeless has dropped to 44. Solanco Strong continues to raise funds and assist residents in need.