When: School board meeting, Oct. 10.
What happened: Enrollment grew by 177 students over last year for a total of 5,977. Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann told the board Manheim Township is “No. 1” in average enrollment growth of public school districts in Lancaster County.
Enrollment trend: Superintendent Robin Felty said the district must plan for a continuing trend of increasing student enrollment, noting that the numbers do not include planned developments. Next school year, kindergarten will become compulsory, adding more students, she said. The district will eventually run out of space, Felty said. After the meeting, district spokeswoman Marcie Brody said the district has been No. 1 in growth per year from 1993 to 2018, at 1.19%.
Student achievement data: Reimann also reviewed Pennsylvania System of School Assessment results in a number of categories. “(We) celebrate our strength areas and recognize where we can improve and make plans to do so,” he said. Details are on the district website at mtwp.net.
Class size question: Board member JoAnn Hentz asked about class sizes. Felty said the district has hired more teachers to bring down class size. The district is considering facility options to accommodate growth, and those options are on the district website. Adding another grade level and adding parking spaces at Landis Run Intermediate School would be challenging, Felty said.
What’s next: Administrators will return to the board with recommendations, Felty said. A list of facility options is on the district website.
A new tool: Dan Lyons, director of technology services, introduced the board to Clever, software that brings all kindergarten to 12th-grade applications into one secure portal and provides single sign-on for everyone in the district.