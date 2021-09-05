One of York’s best and brightest is receiving national attention as his work moves into the Smithsonian.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., purchased work by Glenalvin Goodridge, the son of a former slave and a photographic pioneer who operated photo studies in York in the mid-1800s. His photography, made on highly polished metal plates, caught the eye of longtime collector Larry West prior to the Smithsonian’s acquisition.

This early form of photography, known as a daguerreotype, had been a 45-year passion for West, according to a New York Times article. As the first publicly available photographic process, it played a role in advancing the political advancement of African Americans post-slavery.

West’s collection included the works of prominent Black photographers of the 19th century including Goodridge, James P. Ball and Augustus Washington. Their daguerreotypes depicted women entrepreneurs and others normally excluded from images of that time period, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

The group of 286 purchased from West came with a price tag in the mid-six figures. With it, the Smithsonian can claim the largest collection of such work in the county and holds 40 daguerreotypes from Goodridge, Ball and Washington — surpassing the 26 daguerreotypes from these photographers at the Library of Congress.

Goodridge’s family is prominent in York. According to the York Daily Record, his father, William C. Goodridge, was freed from slavery in York at 16. With his freedom, he rose from the role of barber to business owner and operated a rail line that was used to help slaves escape to the North.

Glenalvin Goodridge shot some of his work in a studio that is now the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum. A replica of the studio is offered as an exhibit at the center located on 123 E. Philadelphia St. in York City.