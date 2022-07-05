A Sunday fire at the former Lebanon Catholic School is being investigated as arson.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Chestnut Street. The Lebanon City Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman said there was heavy fire on the second floor when crews arrived and that there were a lot of combustibles on that floor, according to a report by WGAL.

Police said several juvenile suspects have been identified in a weekend fire at the former Lebanon Catholic High School, according to the agency.

Interviews and social media videos led investigators to the suspects, police said to WGAL.

Some aftermath of the Lebanon Catholic School fire earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wp0bB8tTM6 — Lebanon City Fire Department (@LebanonPaFire) July 3, 2022

The Diocese of Harrisburg closed the school in 2020 and since then, the Lebanon Fire Department says multiple incidents of vandalism have happened at the empty building, according to the news agency.

"There's numerous other fires started here, continued reports of vandalism. The place is standing wide open, what do you expect?" Trautman told the news agency.

Drone footage of the aftermath at Lebanon Catholic School. Severe damage to the library and several classrooms. pic.twitter.com/TuW2iOipms — Lebanon City Fire Department (@LebanonPaFire) July 3, 2022

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

A fire marshal with Pennsylvania State Police, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating the fire.