When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 18.

What happened: If things go as planned, the municipality’s youth will have a new skate/scooter and bike park by summer, parks and recreation leaders told the township Board of Supervisors. Rec board chair Eddy McAlanis and vice chair Tara Erkinger presented drawings of the proposed 3,000-square-foot park. The concrete structure will be built in Reamstown Park beyond the tennis court and community pool. The township supervisors approved moving forward with the proposal.

Quotable: “This project would create a safe place for the youth of our area to scooter, skateboard and ride bike without the dangers of cars or other hazards,” Erkinger said.

In-kind support: Matthew Arment of Denver-based Arment Concrete, which specializes in skate park design and construction facilities, said such parks can cost as much as $135,000. Because he resides in the township, Arment offered to create a park for $19,500.

Official comments: The idea won the endorsement of police Chief Darrick Keppley, who said a similar facility in Denver Memorial Park, also built by Arment, had “very, very few issues from a police department standpoint.” Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said, “I’ve heard only good reports coming out of Denver. It really gives the kids there a place to get out after school.” Supervisor Romao “RC” Carraso said, “I think it’s an excellent idea. I commend you for coming up with these ideas to benefit the community.”

Also: The rec board also discussed resurfacing the basketball court at Reamstown Park at a cost of $16,000.

Old-fashioned road survey: The board balked at a $33,500 cost proposal by engineering firm RETTEW to conduct a survey of all 60 miles of township roads with car-mounted video cameras to create a 5-year repair plan. Instead, the supervisors opted to save money and do as they have done in the past — using township employees to evaluate road repair priorities.