When: Manheim Township school board meeting, April 9.

What happened: For the health and safety of the board members and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board temporarily suspended a provision that a majority of members must be physically present at a board meeting. For this work session, board members met via teleconferencing as they will for the next meeting on April 16, when they will act on agenda items. Visit mtwp.net for information on how to connect remotely.

Decision-making authority: The board authorized Superintendent Robin Felty and Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins to pay bills, implement changes in personnel as listed on the meeting agenda and take any other action essential to ongoing school business. Any actions taken will be considered for approval at the next board meeting.

Middle school project: Architect Jay Darkey discussed the ramifications of a halt in construction due to the shutdown. His main concern is any potential weather damage.

Timeline: Darkey said the project schedule has some wiggle room. “I think we’re in a pretty good position, unless construction is pushed back to July or August. Then I’d begin getting a little bit nervous,” he said. The school is scheduled to open in August 2021; construction was scheduled to be complete in May 2021.

Energy savings: Jay Franklin, a district energy consultant with Harrisburg-based NRG Controls Inc., recommended energy savings projects such as lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, roofing and plumbing. Pending potential board approval in May, selected energy savings companies will perform audits at eight schools over the summer. The results will be available in the fall.

Curriculum and instruction: District educators presented proposals for the following revised courses and new courses: music, math, health and physical education for kindergarten through sixth grade; library for kindergarten through 12th grade; and family and consumer science for seventh and eighth grade.