- When: Council meeting, Oct. 3.

- What happened: An architect gave an update on plans for renovating an 18th-century building into new borough offices.

- The plan: Gary E. Weaver of Tippetts/Weaver Architects described a plan to restore the historic part of the building at the southwest corner of North Market and Hummelstown streets to show its original stone walls. The plan calls for a new main entrance facing Hummelstown Street that connects the original part of the building to a 1960s addition. There is also a plan for an entrance facing the parking lot. Next to the parking lot entrance is to be a newly built set of stairs and an elevator providing access to the ground floor, second floor and basement.

- Existing doors: Weaver said the existing doors to the historic part of the building would be replaced with windows.

- Space: The plan calls for work space above the council chambers that would allow for six more people to work in the offices than currently do, eliminating the need to put offices on the third floor or to have an elevator provide access to the third floor.

- Next steps: Weaver said construction documents should be finished by the end of the month, and the project could go out to bid at the beginning of 2020.

- Other business: Council voted to accept the resignation of Borough Manager Roni Ryan, effective Jan. 24, 2020; she has worked for the borough for 20 years. After the meeting, Ryan said she plans to remain in town, but is taking a new job with The Benecon Group in Lititz, an employee benefits management company.

