When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, May 3.

What happened: Lancaster-based fisherman Michael Petrosky requested permission to fish for snakeheads, an invasive species, on two separate days at Quarry Lake in the township community park. Supervisors did not take action. Chair Clark Stauffer said the board will consider his request and make a final decision at the May 19 morning meeting.

Why it matters: Petrosky has communicated with Township Manager Steve Sawyer for the past couple of years about fishing for snakeheads at Quarry Lake. His recent request came in an April 19 email asking for “exclusive access” to fish from his kayak as a part of an open snakehead fishing competition. Fishing from the shoreline at Quarry Lake is allowed. However, fishing from a watercraft, including kayaks, is prohibited along with swimming.

Background: Petrosky explained to Ephrata Township officials snakeheads typically find equilibrium with other predators in larger bodies of water such as the Chesapeake Bay. But when snakeheads are found enclosed in smaller bodies of water like Quarry Lake, the fisherman said there are not many opportunities for new predators to enter the ecosystem, allowing snakeheads to become the apex predator.

Concerns: Sawyer had concerns over the “considerable distance” from the parking lot to Quarry Lake for kayakers to walk. Sawyer said the township has considered possibly changing the ordinance to allow kayaks and canoes in the future. His second concern was consistency and setting a precedent. He believes if the supervisors decide to consider modifying the park rules, they have to be set for everyone.

Quotable: “I think down the road we may run into problems if we’re granting special approval to certain people,” Sawyer said.

Petrosky’s response: Petrosky said he understood the township’s concerns. He noted every snakehead caught will be harvested and removed from the lake. Snakeheads are edible for human consumption. “We have some opportunities to reduce the population there,” Petrosky said.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. May 17 in the municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.