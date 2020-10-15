When: Hempfield school board meeting, Oct. 13.

What happened: The school board reviewed a proposal from secondary curriculum supervisor Katherine Deisley and department staff to add three courses at the high school level: anatomy for health science careers in the science department; Entrepreneurship II in the business, computer and information technology department; and Digital Photography II in the technology and engineering department. The board also approved the restructuring of English language arts courses.

What it costs: Total cost to the district would be just over $52,500. About $21,000 of that would cover the English language arts restructuring. Deisley said the program will not require any new costs for additional staff.

Quotable: “We have some very talented kids — their inspiration, their desire, is to go out and get to work and make some money,” said Danny Walck, director of the business, computer and information technology department. He said the proposed entrepreneurship course, developed in conjunction with the University of Iowa’s BizInnovator program, will “provide students with skills to problem-solve, organize, develop and manage a business.” Students taking the course can earn three college credits.

Next steps: The board will vote on the proposal in November.

Commendations: The board recognized Colin Meldrum and Dillon Otto as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. The following students are National Merit Scholarship commended students: Anne Akbar, Melissa Caracciolo, Lilly Heilshorn, Caroline Marines, Mechelina Panyik, Mili Ramani, Claudia Schmitz and Lily Wernoch. Teachers Cathy Falci and Joan Johnson were acknowledged for receiving Pennsylvania National State Teacher of the Year Apple Awards.