When: Bart supervisors meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: Amish residents filled the meeting room to question the potential closing of a 0.4-mile section of Gibbles Hill Road.

Background: Last month the board discussed closing and abandoning the road rather than repairing the section that is eroding away. A pipe carries water under the road, but is insufficient for the amount of water. The water is eating away around the pipe and as much as 5 feet along the road edge. There are just two properties and no driveways on this section of road, but it is frequently used by buggies.

Quotable: “It was time we needed to do something there for the safety of the community,” Supervisor Ray Marvin said.

Concerns: The road is used by the Amish as a shortcut for buggy traffic. Their church households are divided roughly half and half between one side of the potential closed road and the other. They would like to continue to use the road if it is closed.

Cost: To replace the pipe with a properly sized culvert is expected to cost as much as $300,000.

Why it’s important: Because of the high cost for repairs, the township would prefer to abandon the road, which is becoming increasingly more dangerous. If it does, ownership of the right of way would revert to the adjoining property owners and the road would be closed to traffic. The township would not do any future maintenance or snow clearing. It was unclear to the supervisors if the road would need to be blocked to prevent cars from using it.

What happens next: The board will consult with the township solicitor to see if the road must be blocked if it is abandoned. A vote on the proposal could come at the next meeting.

Other happenings: Supervisors voted to sell a landlocked 35-acre parcel of township-owned land in the area of Hollow Road. Although there is no right of way into the property it may be of interest to adjoining property owners. The sale will be advertised, and sealed bids opened at the February board meeting. The board reserves the right to reject bids if the price is not sufficient.