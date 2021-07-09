When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting July 1.

What happened: Residents Aaron and Lavina Lapp told East Drumore officials they’ve decided to classify their short-term rental property on Hopkins Mill Road as a bed-and-breakfast instead of an Airbnb, which caused the Lapps to run afoul of state and local laws.

Why it matters: By changing the classification to a bed-and-breakfast, a family member of the property owner would not have to reside on-site. Township zoning officer Richard Ryan said at a previous supervisors meeting Airbnb operators must live in the same home for safety reasons. The Lapps, who are Amish, expressed to Ryan they do not want to live with English people at last month’s meeting.

Background: Last month, Ryan offered the Lapps two options to continue to operate the home they had bought across the street from their farm on Hopkins Mill Road to use for short-term rentals.

Next steps: Ryan told the Lapps township code inspector Pete Kingsley would have to inspect the property to ensure it meets state requirements for bed-and-breakfasts.

Online presence: Vice Chair Brett Holzhauer asked if the change would affect how Lapp lists the property online. Lapp responded that his publicist just changed the classification on Airbnb. The property is listed at $115 per night. Lavina Lapp said the property is also listed on the Amish guest house directory website, Amish Farm Stay. Ryan then advised the Lapps to remove the listing from Airbnb, because it would again place the property in the criteria they didn’t want. He suggested listing their property on a website called Lancaster County Bed-and-Breakfast.

Fireworks ordinance: In the zoning report, Ryan introduced three sample municipal fireworks ordinances for the supervisors to review to possibly add to the township ordinance. He has been in contact with Julie Slabinski, an attorney with Gibbel, Kraybill & Hess LLP. The three ordinances were Norristown in Montgomery County, plus Lower Paxton and Swatara townships in Dauphin County. Ryan suggested East Drumore model its ordinance after Lower Paxton’s, calling it “user friendly.”

Quotable: “We’ll see how many complaints we’ll have over the Fourth,” Holzhauer said in advance of the holiday.

What’s next: Chair Scott Kreider said supervisors will take some time to review the sample ordinances.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.