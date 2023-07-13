College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who earned degrees from Alvernia University during the 2022-23 academic year. Graduates from August 2022, December 2022 and May 2023 celebrated at commencement on May 13, 2023. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Akron — Isaac Hain, Bachelor of Science in health science and Master of Science in occupational therapy, minor in Spanish.

Columbia — Aaron Rineer, Master of Arts in clinical counseling.

Denver — Kirsten Truver, Bachelor of Science in health care science; Delaney Wise, Bachelor of Social Work with minor in philosophy.

East Petersburg — Karin Castillo, Master of Arts in clinical counseling.

Elizabethtown — Alexandrea McKinney, Master of Social Work.

Ephrata — Andrew Capozello, Master of Business Administration in community service and economic leadership; Calie Kraft, Bachelor of Science in health science and Master of Science in occupational therapy.

Honey Brook — Alexa Parlaman, Associate of Science in applied health; Dawn Wasilewski, Bachelor of Science in psychology, minor in biology.

Lancaster — Elijah Bynum, Bachelor of Science in health care science; Justina Cruz, Master of Social Work; Nick Denlinger, Bachelor of Science in marketing accounting; Ana Fernandez Cruz, Bachelor of Science in psychology, minor in gerontology and women’s & gender studies; Maly Kongsynonh, Master of Business Administration in community service and economic leadership; Kari Miller, Bachelor of Science in health care administration.

Landisville — Madelyne Snader, Bachelor of Science in health science and Master of Science in occupational therapy.

Lititz — Nathan Vargas, Master of Social Work; Viola Youssif, Master of Business Administration in community service and economic leadership.

Manheim — Christopher Keyes, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry; Casey McGee, Bachelor of Science in management.

Marietta — Christine Hall, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Millersville — Brooke Spezialetti, Bachelor of Science in health science and Master of Science in occupational therapy.

Mohnton — Isabella Arevalo, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Brooke Collingwood, Associate of Science in applied health; Kailey DeGezelle, Associate of Science in applied health; William Fagley, Master of Business Administration in community service and economic leadership; Cooper Henry, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Marli Hess, Master of Science in occupational therapy; Anthony Miller, Master of Business Administration in community service and economic leadership; Michael Reppert, Associate of Science in business; Ia Vue, Associate of Science in diagnostic medical sonography.

Morgantown — Isabella Avadanian, Bachelor of Science in nursing, minor in biology; Julia Carahaly, Bachelor of Science in health science and Master of Science in occupational therapy, minor in psychology.

New Holland — Katelyn Canning, Master of Social Work; Courtney Hoopert, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Samantha Peel, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Nicole Scarle, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Newmanstown — Timothy Matlack, Doctor of Philosophy in educational leadership, concentration in education.

Oxford — Erin Oechsle, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Reinholds — Cameron Hall, Associate of Science in applied health; Jaclyn Steed, Master of Arts in leadership; Keira Swoyer, Bachelor of Science in psychology, minor in criminal justice.

Robesonia — Curtis Gurney, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Dillon Hicks, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Rachel Maurer, Associate of Science in medical imaging; Sarah Maurer, Associate of Science in applied health; Wanda Ramos, Bachelor of Arts in addictions and mental health treatment.

Stevens — Shaun Mains, Bachelor of Science in management; Irelynn White, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, minor in psychology.

Willow Street — Kristen Straube, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.