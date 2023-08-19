Graduates and awards logo_2

College news

 

Dean’s list

 

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Alvernia University, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Isaac Hain. Columbia — Daniel Arvin. Denver — Brooklyn Brian, Brianna Burkholder, Brenna O’Neill, Lindsay Troutman. East Earl — Kayla Duncan, Garrett Gehr. Elizabethtown — Joshua Kreider. Ephrata — Annika Galen, Angel Gonzalez-Garcia, Calie Kraft. Gordonville — Karlee Smith. Honey Brook — Dawn Wasilewski. Lancaster — Nick Denlinger, Ana Fernandez Cruz, Katherine Lapinsky, Alliyah McCloud, Gavin Paterson. Landisville — Alaina Snader, Madelyne Snader. Leola — Olivia Hess. Lititz — Mickenzie McLucas. Manheim — Talia Galbreath. Marietta — Sean Haines, Christine Hall. Millersville — Brooke Spezialetti. Mohnton — Isabella Arevalo, Samantha Brady, Cooper Henry, Sean Moore, Michael Spera. Morgantown — Isabella Avadanian, Julia Carahaly, Paige Hershberger, Kayla Keegan, Jaymee Ressel. Narvon — Kyle Gordon, Margaret Johnson. New Holland — Nicole Scarle. Newmanstown — Julia Angstadt, Gabriel Rutt. Robesonia — Katelynn Border, Curtis Gurney, Emily Pietrobono. Ronks — Luke Peifer. Stevens — Katelynn Nedimyer, Irelynn White. Strasburg — Josephine Lau. Terre Hill — Hannah Witmer.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.

Newsletter

What to Read Next