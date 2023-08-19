College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Alvernia University, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Isaac Hain. Columbia — Daniel Arvin. Denver — Brooklyn Brian, Brianna Burkholder, Brenna O’Neill, Lindsay Troutman. East Earl — Kayla Duncan, Garrett Gehr. Elizabethtown — Joshua Kreider. Ephrata — Annika Galen, Angel Gonzalez-Garcia, Calie Kraft. Gordonville — Karlee Smith. Honey Brook — Dawn Wasilewski. Lancaster — Nick Denlinger, Ana Fernandez Cruz, Katherine Lapinsky, Alliyah McCloud, Gavin Paterson. Landisville — Alaina Snader, Madelyne Snader. Leola — Olivia Hess. Lititz — Mickenzie McLucas. Manheim — Talia Galbreath. Marietta — Sean Haines, Christine Hall. Millersville — Brooke Spezialetti. Mohnton — Isabella Arevalo, Samantha Brady, Cooper Henry, Sean Moore, Michael Spera. Morgantown — Isabella Avadanian, Julia Carahaly, Paige Hershberger, Kayla Keegan, Jaymee Ressel. Narvon — Kyle Gordon, Margaret Johnson. New Holland — Nicole Scarle. Newmanstown — Julia Angstadt, Gabriel Rutt. Robesonia — Katelynn Border, Curtis Gurney, Emily Pietrobono. Ronks — Luke Peifer. Stevens — Katelynn Nedimyer, Irelynn White. Strasburg — Josephine Lau. Terre Hill — Hannah Witmer.

