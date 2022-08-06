College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who received degrees in spring 2022 from Alvernia University, Reading. Graduates from August 2021, December 2021 and May 2022 celebrated by walking across the stage on May 14. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Adamstown — Melissa Prestash-Reinhold, Bachelor of Science. Denver — Amber Aungst, Bachelor of Arts; Lindsay Eberly, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in occupational therapy; Mary Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Erin Hare, Master of Business Administration; Allysa Hirneisen, Bachelor of Arts; Megan Mack, Associate of Science; Samantha Marino, Doctor of Physical Therapy. Elizabethtown — Braden Kreider, Bachelor of Science; Alexandrea McKinney, Bachelor of Social Work. Ephrata — Alesha Capogna, Master of Education; Jhenny Carpio, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Geiss, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Colin Rothweiler, Master of Business Administration. Honey Brook — Christina Smith, Associate of Science; Amanda Thomas, Bachelor of Science. Lancaster — Kayla-Ann Bain, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Feliberto Fana, Bachelor of Arts; Rimali Patel, Master of Science in occupational therapy; Amy Pelotte, Master of Science in occupational therapy; Danielle Reed, Master of Social Work. Landisville — Michael Davidson, Master of Business Administration. Leola — Trent Rider, Bachelor of Science. Lititz — Marissa Martin, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in occupational therapy; Noah Rogers, Associate of Science. Manheim — Victoria Bare, Bachelor of Science; Emma Beamesderfer, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in occupational therapy. Marietta — Lindsey Draine, Bachelor of Arts. Mohnton — Kelly Bunch, Associate of Science; William Fagley, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Gallen, Master of Business Administration; Megan Geissler, Associate of Science; Barbi Kantner, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Elizabeth Mohn, Master of Social Work; Sawyer Underwood, Associate of Science. Morgantown — Alexa Antonelli, Associate of Science; Amanda Peszek, Associate of Science. Mount Joy — Nathanael Nimo, Bachelor of Science; Avery Walker, Bachelor of Science. Reinholds — Kailynn Martin, Master of Arts; Amanda Page, Bachelor of Science. Robesonia — Andrew Clancey, Bachelor of Science. Stevens — Madison Grimwood, Associate of Science.

