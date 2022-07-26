Graduates and awards logo

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Alvernia University, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Avery Barton. Columbia — Daniel Arvin. Denver — Brooklyn Brian, Brianna Burkholder, Lindsay Eberly, Allysa Hirneisen, Megan Mack, Delaney Wise, Anita Zakharov. East Earl — Amanda Thomas. Elizabethtown — Joshua Kreider. Ephrata — Jhenny Carpio, Taylor Geiss, Peter Smith, Jaisha Toro-Soto, Evan Williams. Honey Brook — Dawn Wasilewski. Lancaster — Elijah Bynum, Nick Denlinger, Ana Fernandez Cruz, Katherine Lapinsky, Alliyah McCloud, Gavin Paterson. Landisville — Alaina Snader. Lititz — Sydney Bradley, Marissa Martin, Mickenzie McLucas, Patrick Tocci. Manheim — Talia Galbreath, Christopher Keyes. Marietta — Lindsey Draine, Sean Haines, Erin Naylor. Mohnton — Isabella Arevalo, William Fagley, Dylan Oley, Cameron Rowe. Morgantown — Garret Hershberger, Paige Hershberger. Mount Joy — Jillian Gorner, Avery Walker. Narvon — Kyle Gordon, Zachary Lessley. New Holland — Katelyn Canning, Nicole Scarle. Reinholds — Keira Swoyer. Robesonia — Katelynn Border, Violet Evans, Curtis Gurney, Rachel Maurer, Sarah Maurer. Ronks — Luke Peifer. Strasburg — Josephine Lau.

