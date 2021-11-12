College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who received degrees May 15, 2021, from Alvernia University, Reading. The university celebrated with 430 students from the Class of 2021 (who graduated in August 2020, December 2020 or May 2021). They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.

Blue Ball — Ashley Elyse Duell, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Brownstown — Lisa Ann Kantner, highest distinction, Associate of Science in surgical technology and chemistry with a minor in criminal justice.

Denver — Leah Emily Kemper, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in marketing with a minor in communications; Marina Christina Matsuk, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Mariella Morganti, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance; Kurt Allen Rauch, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in human resource management and management; Lorah Kate Styer, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

East Earl — Carly Jo Martin, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Rachel Jane Weaver, Master of Social Work.

Ephrata — Alfredo E. Chango Jr., Master of Social Work; Anna Lisette Gockley, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Elise M. Hartranft, Doctor of Nursing Practice in clinical leadership; Christopher John McKim, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice with a minor in communications; Marie Elizabeth Osias, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Lindy Gail Shipman, Master of Arts in leadership; Laura Texter, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Gap — Nicole Diane Rickard, Doctor of Nursing Practice in family nurse practitioner.

Honey Brook — Nicolle Alexa Foreman, Bachelor of Science in nursing degree; Sarah T. Merrick Rodriguez, Associate of Science in applied health.

Lancaster — Sandra Causevic, Bachelor of Science in marketing; Gavin Mitchell High, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Jerome Landon Marshall, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in health care administration; Maria Alessandra Mesias Salazar, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Danielle Renae Reed, cum laude, Bachelor of Social Work.

Landisville — Matthew David Hix, Master of Business Administration in community service and economic leadership.

Leola — Caitlin Nicole Carter, highest distinction, Associate of Science in medical imaging.

Lititz — Issac Nicholas Long, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Emili Souza Fagian, Associate of Science in applied health.

Manheim — Ryan Michael Kuster, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Marietta — Eunice Doreen Despot, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Julia Ann Williams, Master of Science in occupational therapy degree.

Mohnton — Cassandra Elizabeth Castellucci, Bachelor of Science in health care administration; Kelly Dugan, Bachelor of Science in human resource management; Tracy Jo Goldsborough, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Elise Mariel Gordon, Associate of Science in applied health; Ellen Marie Hibshman, Associate of Science in diagnostic medical sonography; Sierra Ashley Kachel, Bachelor of Science in health care science and health care administration; Abigail Monique Lackman, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Rachel Lowrie, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Amanda Joy Marie Miller, Associate of Science in applied health; Alexis Lillian Moser, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Sarah Janean Quinter, highest distinction, Associate of Science in medical imaging; Noah Matthew Rizzo, Bachelor of Arts in digital media marketing with a minor in art; Rachel Elizabeth Smiley, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and political science; Morgan Kate Weidner, Associate of Science in applied health.

Morgantown — Joli Trievel Mattia, Master of Education in educational leadership.

Newmanstown — Amber Lynn Blessing, Associate of Science in applied health; Emily Jeanne Boehler, Master of Arts in clinical counseling; Laura Ann Horst, Master of Education in special education; Jenna Nicole Oliviero, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Reinholds — Allison Paige Stauffer, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Angelina P. Xiong, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Robesonia — Christian Joseph Burrus, Bachelor of Science in accounting with a minor in economics; Angelique Taylor Delgado, Master of Business Administration in community service and economic leadership; Miranda Marie Gilmer, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Dillon Thomas Hicks, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in health care science; Jena L. Sweigart, Master of Business Administration in community service and economic leadership.

Stevens — Ashley Mae Louise Derr, Associate of Science in applied health; Rebecca Mae Eberly, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Willow Street — Corinne Leigh Hambleton, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in health care administration and health care science with a minor in economics.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.