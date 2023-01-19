Graduates and awards logo_3

Dean’s list

 

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Alvernia University, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Isaac Hain. Columbia — Daniel Arvin, Alysa Hile. Denver — Brooklyn Brian, Brianna Burkholder, Kirsten Truver, Anita Zakharov. East Earl — Janae Benedick, Garrett Gehr. Elizabethtown — Joshua Kreider. Ephrata — Annika Galen, Calie Kraft, Peter Smith. Gordonville — Karlee Smith. Lancaster — Ana Fernandez Cruz, Nick Denlinger, Katherine Lapinsky, Alliyah McCloud, Gavin Paterson, Jahquesha Smith. Landisville — Alaina Snader, Madelyne Snader. Leola — Olivia Hess. Lititz — Sydney Bradley, Mickenzie McLucas. Manheim — Talia Galbreath. Marietta — Sean Haines, Christine Hall. Millersville — Brooke Spezialetti. Mohnton — Isabella Arevalo, Samantha Brady, Sean Moore, Dylan Oley, Michael Spera. Morgantown — Isabella Avadanian, Julia Carahaly, Paige Hershberger, Kayla Keegan, Jaymee Ressel. Narvon — Kalyn Keen. Oxford — Nicholas King. Robesonia — Katelynn Border, Benjamin Fulton, Curtis Gurney. Ronks — Luke Peifer. Stevens — Katelynn Nedimyer, Irelynn White. Strasburg — Josephine Lau. Terre Hill — Hannah Witmer.

