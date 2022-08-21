When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 15. All supervisors were present.

What happened: Representatives of Pennmark Management Co. Inc., which plans to build a Wawa convenience store at the northeast corner of Cloverleaf Road and Route 230, requested supervisors consider a special zoning district for the Route 230 corridor. They also revealed that a lease has been signed with the Aldi grocery store chain to build a store near the Wawa and plans for an apartment complex near Route 230 and Ridge Run Road have been dropped.

Background: Last year, the Plymouth Meeting-based developer presented supervisors with a conceptual plan to build a mix of retail establishments, called Mount Joy Towne Center, plus the apartments, on 55 acres owned by Pennmark, once considered for a Walmart over two decades ago.

Quotable: “And they all have prime commercial value,” Pennmark owner Donald Cafiero told the supervisors. “Meaning A, we have the ability to bring jobs and retailers to the township, and B, we will have a much healthier tax base once this is done.”

Zoning request: Pennmark asked that supervisors consider establishing a commercial and mixed-use overlay district for the Route 230 corridor, extending beyond Pennmark’s property to south of Route 230 and west of Cloverleaf Road. The current zoning would remain, but there could be permitted uses, such as a convenience store with fuel pumps or a bank with a drive-up window. Creating an overlay district would require amending the township’s zoning ordinance.

Quotable: “The 230 corridor is the ideal place for that and who better to do it than the people who already own the land and are ready to put up the money and pay the fees,” said Craig Edwards, Pennmark’s in-house counsel.

Traffic: Pennmark has submitted a traffic study to the township for the engineer’s review. However, it includes traffic impact from the now-tossed apartment complex. Pennmark’s consulting traffic engineer, Greg Creasy, said the site would generate 15,000 additional vehicle trips per day, or 7,500 round trips. He noted that both Cloverleaf Road and Route 230 are state roads, and any traffic improvements must also meet PennDOT’s criteria. Pennmark is willing to amend the traffic study to include just commercial impact, Edwards said.

Other details: Robert Sichelstiel, Pennmark’s broker of record, said the Mount Joy Towne Center involves building 400,000 square feet of commercial space on the 55 acres, which is expected to produce $700,000 in real estate taxes each year along with 550 permanent jobs.

Supervisor concerns: Debra Dupler worried that filling these new retail spaces, and retaining businesses, could be a challenge with the post-pandemic rise of e-commerce. Cafiero replied that buying, building and leasing out shopping centers is the company’s “bread and butter” expertise. Chairman Kevin Baker and David Sweigart expressed concerns about traffic on Cloverleaf Road. Sichelstiel said that extending Norlanco Drive through the site would relieve traffic pressure.

Public comment: Before Pennmark’s presentation, Carol Hess, from a neighboring Mount Joy farm located along Ridge Run Road and in her family since 1740, asked that the Pennmark property now zoned agricultural remain that way. She urged the supervisors to “continue to stand for farmland in our township.”

What’s next: Edwards asked for the supervisors’ “blessing” to go before the township planning commission and meet with the township’s professionals for feedback. Evans said later that Pennmark requested to be on the agenda for the planning commission’s Aug. 22 meeting.

Other business: Supervisors consented to include the township in the public notice advertising a Sept. 7 meeting of elected officials from several municipalities on the proposed regional emergency medical services authority. Following a brief public hearing, supervisors approved the rezoning of 125 Aberdeen Road from part rural and part agricultural to entirely agricultural so that the Nissley farm can be preserved. Also in attendance was Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot, who has been visiting county municipalities to discuss county government’s role.

Next meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.