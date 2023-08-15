College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Albright College. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Chandler Xiong. East Earl — Joseph Martin. Ephrata — Maya Burdick, Erika Jerrahian, Hannah Plowmaker, Christian Wilcox. Gap — Madelynne Lonsinger. Lancaster — Connor Brumbaugh, Mineishka Garcia, Daniil Artemovich Imanov, Samantha Seador. Lititz — Stella Longer, Morgan Stuhltrager. Mohnton — Lauren Rowe. Morgantown — Alicia Cone. Narvon — Leah Strausser. Quarryville — Braden Jarabak. Robesonia — Emily Johnson, Alexandra Pancu, Nickolas Reiter.

