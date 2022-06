College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Denver — Dixie Becker, Master of Science in general education; Rimma A. Denisenko, Bachelor of Arts in psychology, summa cum laude. Ephrata — Jeffrey Keith Burkholder, Bachelor of Science in information systems, cum laude; Kristy LeAnn Fernandez, Bachelor of Arts in fashion: merchandising with a minor in digital media, cum laude; Ceirra Nicole Zeager, Bachelor of Science in biology, cum laude. Lancaster — Stacy L. Armstrong, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jeremy David Brubaker, Bachelor of Science in business administration: sport management; Abigail Katherine Hirst, Bachelor of Science in business administration, summa cum laude; Stephanie Hurd, Bachelor of Science in information systems; Johnathan S. Olmeda, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Claribel Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Yariliz M. Rosa-Rivera, Bachelor of Science in business administration, psychology; Herbert Dupree Stuckman, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Pauline Tenneh, Bachelor of Science in business administration: management. Lititz — Paula Dougherty, Master of Arts in special education; Abbie Elaine Moist, Bachelor of Science in business administration: finance: management. Manheim — Jennifer Blevins, Master of Science in special education; Kelsey Danyelle Groff, Bachelor of Arts in digital communications; Matthew William Zimmerman, Bachelor of Arts in music industry studies, cum laude. Robesonia — Taylor Madison Straub, Bachelor of Arts in communications: public relations & advertising with a minor in photography, magna cum laude. Willow Street — Stephen T. Shelley, Bachelor of Arts in history, political science, secondary education, magna cum laude.

